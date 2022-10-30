Devotees celebrate Chhath Puja across India and Nepal
Devotees offered prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day-long festival started with Nahay Khay on 28 October
Hindu devotees perform rituals at sunset on the Tawi River banks in Jammu, India, 30 Oct 2022. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank Sun god Lord Surya for sustaining life on earth. Devotees also offer prayers to his sister Chhathi Maiya. AP
A devotee applies vermillion powder on the forehead of another devotee on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu, India, 30 October 2022. AP
Hindu devotees gather by the river Brahmaputra to offer prayers in Guwahati, Assam, India, 30 October 2022. AP
Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers during Chhath Puja festival in Guwahati, Assam, India, 30 October 2022. AP
Hindu devotees gather by the river Brahmaputra and offer prayers in Guwahati, Assam, India, 30 October 2022. AP
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to offer prayers on 30 October 2022. AP
A Nepalese woman gets ready to offer prayers to the setting Sun at the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2022. AP
A Nepalese woman offers prayers to the setting Sun at the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2022.