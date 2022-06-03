Destruction, death and defiance: The 100 days of Russia-Ukraine war
Destroyed dreams, flattened houses and broken hearts — Russia’s ‘special military operation’, which began on 24 February, has caused untold misery and pain. Now, in its 100th day, the war is best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience
A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP
Natali Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Ukrainian firefighters work at a bombed apartment building in Kyiv. AP
The bodies of Russian servicemen lie on the ground after an attack on their position by Ukrainian forces outside Kyiv. AP
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
Yehor, 7, holds a toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine. The war has brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. AP
Anti-tank barricades block a street placed in preparation for a possible Russian offensive in Odesa. AP
A pregnant woman whose pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached during Russian shelling is evacuated from a maternity in Mariupol. The woman was taken to another hospital closer to the front line but did not survive. AP
A woman navigates a debris-filled street where destroyed Russian military vehicles stand in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. This was the town where Russian forces allegedly killed thousands of civilians -- and were later accused of committing war crimes. AP
Anna Shevchenko waters the few flowers that survived bombing in her garden in Irpin, near Kyiv. The house, built by Shevchenko's grandparents, was nearly completely destroyed by bombing in late March. "It is new life. So I tried to save my flowers," she said. AP
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv. AP
People take cover on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol. AP
A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family to cross the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
Ukrainian troops escort a suspected Russian agent in Kyiv. AP
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train that will take them to Lviv, from the station in Kyiv. Stanislav stayed to fight as his family sought refuge in a neighbouring country. AP
Bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol. AP
Roads are empty during curfew in Kyiv. AP
Medical workers move a patient in the basement of a maternity hospital that has been converted into a medical ward and bomb shelter in Mariupol. AP
Destroyed Russian armoured vehicles stand idle on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
Residents prepare tea in a basement being used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
Antonina, 84, sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated with her 12 dogs from Irpin. AP
Zlata-Maria Shlapak sits with her puppy Letti in the bathtub while an air siren goes off, at the apartment her family is renting in Lviv where they took refuge in western Ukraine. AP
People wait in a car to be processed at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. More than 14 million people are thought to have fled their homes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations said. AP
Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kiev Zoo in Kyiv. AP