Despair, solidarity on display in Brazil as toll from floods and landslides rises to 104
Rescue workers raced against the clock searching for any remaining survivors among mud and wreckage after devastating flash floods and landslides hit the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, as authorities said Thursday the death toll had risen to 104.
Streets were turned into torrential rivers and houses were swept away when heavy storms dumped a month's worth of rain in three hours on the scenic tourist town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.
With dozens still reported missing, fears that the toll could climb further sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums, AFP said in a report.
According to AFP, it is the latest in a series of deadly storms to hit Brazil in the past three months, which experts say are being made worse by climate change. The state government said at least 24 people have been rescued alive.
Survivors know they likely face a long wait to learn if and when they can return home -- for those who still have homes left. Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims, AFP reported.