Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience after the Armani men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on June 18, 2018. AFP/Miguel Medina
Models present creations by Giorgio Armani during the men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on June 18, 2018. AFP/ Miguel Medina
A model presents a creation by Giorgio Armani during the men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on June 18, 2018. AFP/ Miguel Medina
Italian fashion designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua acknowledges the audience after the N°21 men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan on June 18, 2018. AFP/ Miguel Medina
A model presents a creation by N°21 during the men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan on June 18, 2018. AFP/ Miguel Medina
