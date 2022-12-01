Democracy's Day: People of Gujarat get inked
Fifty-seven per cent of voters in Gujarat exercised their right to franchise today in the first phase of the state Assembly elections. From first-time voters to the aged, people showed off their inked fingers after casting their ballot across 19 districts in the state
People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi, Gujarat. The first phase of the election was held on Thursday and polling ended at 5 pm recording a voter turnout of 57 per cent, according to the Election Commission. As many as 788 candidates fought for 89 seats in 19 districts. AP
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani pose for pictures with an inked finger after casting their vote in Rajkot. Voting started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm across 14, 382 polling stations, said the state Chief Electoral Officer. Till 3 pm, the highest voter turnout was recorded at 63.98 per cent from Tapi and the lowest was recorded at 42.44 per cent in Jamnagar. PTI
A policeman assists an elderly man to enter a polling booth in Gujarat’s Rajkot. Some of the prominent candidates to look out for are Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Isuden Gadhvi, AAP state unit president Gopal Italia, BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi. PTI
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja shows her finger marked with ink after she cast her vote in Rajkot. PTI
People lined up in a polling booth to cast their votes. The Congress Party in Gujarat has lodged a complaint to the Election Commission saying that Electronic Voting Machines in around 50 polling booths, mostly located in Saurashtra, were not working. PTI
Saints from Swaminarayan show their ID cards as they wait in line to cast their vote in Surat. PTI