‘Much to regain, much to restore’, says Joe Biden as he takes charge as 46th President of United States [Photos]

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States at the Capitol today. His deputy, Kamala Harris, also took oath as the new Vice President of the United States, becoming the first Black person, first woman, and first Asian American to serve at the position

FP Staff January 21, 2021 01:11:04 IST