‘Much to regain, much to restore’, says Joe Biden as he takes charge as 46th President of United States [Photos]
Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States at the Capitol today. His deputy, Kamala Harris, also took oath as the new Vice President of the United States, becoming the first Black person, first woman, and first Asian American to serve at the position
1/9
Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed" as he took the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherited a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. AP
2/9
Speaking at the US Capitol just two weeks after it was stormed by an armed mob supporting his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden declared: 'This is America's day, this is democracy's day. A day of history and hope'. AP/NYT
3/9
Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. He also acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead of him in tumultous times. AP
4/9
Vice President Kamala Harris broke the barrier Wednesday that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath to hold the nation's second-highest office. AFP
5/9
Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position — in front of the US Capitol by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. AP
6/9
Lady Gaga launched Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony by belting out a classic rendition of the US national anthem, donning a billowing ball gown and enormous dove brooch. AP
7/9
Following Gaga's performance of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Jennifer Lopez took the stage, performing Woody Guthrie's classic 'This Land Is Your Land', a tune with socialist leanings the folk legend is said to have written in response to the more nationalistic 'God Bless America'. AFP
8/9
Poet Amanda Gorman recited a powerful poem at the Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony. But who is Gorman? The 22-year-old is the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration in US history. AFP
9/9
The chilly Washington morning was dotted with snow flurries, but the sun emerged just before Biden took the oath of office, the quadrennial ceremony persevering even though it was encircled by security forces evocative of a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP