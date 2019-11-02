1/9 In Chandni Chowk, daily wage labourers wait for their turn to collect goods on a busy road. The rickshaw drivers and labourers are the people most impacted by Delhi's pollution due to the nature of their job. In Chandni Chowk, daily wage labourers wait for their turn to collect goods on a busy road. The...

2/9 For the last two years, the National Capital Region (NCR) has been severely polluted in the time period following Diwali, when air quality sharply declines. The haze covering the capital was a result of increasing farm fires and post-Diwali pollution. The AQI entered the 'severe plus' or 'emergency' category late Thursday night

3/9 A group of migrant workers employed in the spice market take a break on a roof in Khari Baoli, Old Delhi. None of them are given masks during work hours.

4/9 Though schools were shut until the pollution could be curbed in the city, children continued to play at a park in Janakpuri West

5/9 Captured at Chandni Chowk. Heavy traffic and congested streets further cause the air quality to deteriorate. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Delhi a "gas chamber" and blamed stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and nearby Punjab for the apocalyptic haze

6/9 Due to cloud cover, the toxic air in the city seemed to remain trapped. Sunlight was blocked by the haze. On Friday, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared the public health emergency

7/9 There seems to be a lack of awareness about the air pollution and ways to protect oneself against it. Here, a teenage boy sits outdoors, unaffected by the air quality.

8/9 This sports complex in Delhi was full, though the government had advised people to avoid exposure to pollution.