Delhi's all smogged up! Capital turns into gas chamber as pollution levels rise significantly

The air quality on Friday had fallen to its poorest post-Diwali in five years with a deadly cocktail of noxious fumes from firecrackers and stubble burning pushing the 24-average AQI to 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 percent. AFP