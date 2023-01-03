Delhi seethes after hit-and-run horror

Delhi hit-and-run horror: Who are the five men who dragged woman under car for 12 kilometres? Protests have gripped Delhi after a 20-year-old woman was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres on Kanjhawala Road on New Year’s morning. Investigations have revealed that the five men, who were in the car, were unaware of the victim, thinking it was ‘bumps because of the bad road'