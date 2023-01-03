Delhi seethes after hit-and-run horror
Protests have gripped Delhi after the horrific hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed. On Tuesday, many led by AAP demanded the resignation of Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for trying to cover up the matter
1/7
A huge crowd was seen gathered outside Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence at Civil Lines on Tuesday to protest the killing of a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali Singh, in the area after she was dragged by a car, Image credit: PTI
2/7
As preventive measures, the Delhi police resorted to water cannons in order to disperse the protesters outside the Lieutenant Governor’s residence. Image credits: PTI
3/7
Yesterday, family members of the victim and supporters were also seen protesting outside Sultanpuri police station. The protesters also blocked the road at the site of the accident demanding swift action. Image credit: PTI
4/7
Protesters were seen shouting slogans and holding placards demanding the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena. Image credit: @simmiyadav_aap/Twitter
5/7
Addressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that one of the accused is a BJP member. The ruling party has also accused L-G Saxena and senior officials of Delhi Police of deliberately concealing this information. Image credit: PTI
6/7
According to a senior police official, the victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around 12 kilometres from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on 1 January. All five accused have been booked under Sections 279, 304 and 304A of the IPC. Image credit: PTI
7/7
All five occupants of the car were arrested and sent to three-day remand custody. The preliminary autopsy report suggests the victim did not receive any injuries in her private parts, indicating no sexual abuse. Image credit: ANI