1/10 In unprecedented protests by Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours. This was sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief. PTI In unprecedented protests by Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege...

2/10 Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also made an unsuccessful appeal to the protesters to end their stir on Tuesday. The protests were only called off in the night after an assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed. PTI Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also made an unsuccessful appeal to the protesters to end...

3/10 The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket district court and another last week at the Tis Hazari court Complex after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured. Two FIRs were registered against unidentified people, who were seen in a video hitting a uniformed policeman. PTI The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket...

4/10 Ordering a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges into the clash, the Delhi High Court during a special sitting on 3 November suspended a police official and transferred two senior police officials during pendency of the investigations. On Tuesday, officials said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000. PTI Ordering a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges into the clash, the Delhi High Court...

5/10 Shouting slogans as their senior officers appealed for calm, the surging crowd of protesters, some in uniform and in plain clothes, gathered outside the police headquarters on Tuesday morning. Later, one of the protesters read out the demands including revoking the licenses of the lawyers who assaulted the policemen and quashing of FIRs against the cops. PTI Shouting slogans as their senior officers appealed for calm, the surging crowd of protesters,...

6/10 The family members gathered to protest at the India Gate, about two kilometres away from the police headquarters, in an effort to spread the agitation. The protesters did not relent despite several appeals by top police officers all through the day. PTI The family members gathered to protest at the India Gate, about two kilometres away from the...

7/10 As the protests continued, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff and termed the prevailing situation "unfortunate". Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also reviewed the situation. PTI As the protests continued, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government...

8/10 Holding up placards with slogans such as "We are human in police uniforms", "We are not punching bags" and "Protectors Need Protection", the policemen and policewomen urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform. Leaders of the protest movement urged their colleagues in other states to join them. PTI Holding up placards with slogans such as "We are human in police uniforms", "We are not punching...

9/10 The incidents drew sharp criticism from senior police officials who took to Twitter to register their discontent. PTI The incidents drew sharp criticism from senior police officials who took to Twitter to register...