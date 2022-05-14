Delhi Mundka fire: Seven out of 27 deceased identified so far; 29 still missing
As many as 27 people died and 12 were injured as a massive blaze broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mundka, west Delhi on 13 May
A fire broke out on the first floor of a building located near west Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday. AP
As many as 10 fire tenders were sent at first, with 14 more deployed later to bring the blaze under control. AP
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. AFP
As many as 27 people have died in the massive fire, which broke out at ther three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi. AP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those who have been injured in the massive fire at the four-storey building near Mundka metro station on 13 May. AFP
A woman shows a photograph of her daughter Sonam, 20, who was killed in the fire, outside a hospital mortuary in New Delhi, 14 May, 2022. AP
The Delhi Police has so far identified seven out of the 27 bodies found. They have prepared a list of 29 missing persons, including 24 women, who went missing after the incident. AFP