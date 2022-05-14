Photos

Delhi Mundka fire: Seven out of 27 deceased identified so far; 29 still missing

As many as 27 people died and 12 were injured as a massive blaze broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mundka, west Delhi on 13 May

FP Staff May 14, 2022 19:25:18 IST
A fire broke out on the first floor of a building located near west Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday. AP
1/7
As many as 10 fire tenders were sent at first, with 14 more deployed later to bring the blaze under control. AP
2/7
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. AFP
3/7
As many as 27 people have died in the massive fire, which broke out at ther three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi. AP
4/7
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those who have been injured in the massive fire at the four-storey building near Mundka metro station on 13 May. AFP
5/7
A woman shows a photograph of her daughter Sonam, 20, who was killed in the fire, outside a hospital mortuary in New Delhi, 14 May, 2022. AP
6/7
The Delhi Police has so far identified seven out of the 27 bodies found. They have prepared a list of 29 missing persons, including 24 women, who went missing after the incident. AFP
7/7
