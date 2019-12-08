1/6 A massive fire swept through a factory in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said. PTI A massive fire swept through a factory in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning,...

2/6 Nearly 150 firemen carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building. While 43 labourers died, two personnel also sustained injuries while carrying out rescue operations, fire officials said. PTI Nearly 150 firemen carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building....

3/6 A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on site. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken. ANI A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on site. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at...

4/6 The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi where the blaze broke out, killing at least 43 people, did not have a fire clearance, said the Delhi Fire Service. According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, the building did not have a fire clearance and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises. PTI The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi where the blaze broke out, killing at least 43 people, did...

5/6 Ambulances parked near the site where the major fire broke out. 34 people have been brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said. Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said. PTI Ambulances parked near the site where the major fire broke out. 34 people have been brought dead...