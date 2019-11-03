1/6 Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) region escalated on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places. The air quality index (AQI) of certain places docked as high as 625 at 10 am on Sunday morning despite light drizzles. AP Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) region escalated on...

In the NCR, Ghaziabad (483) and Greater Noida (470), Gurugram (457), breathed extremely polluted air. Noida topped the list of being the most polluted region with an AQI of 667 on Sunday. PTI

At least 37 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city . PTI

On Friday, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency, following which the Delhi government decided to shut all schools. Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur will also remain shut on 4, 5 November. PTI

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (Delhi) and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan(Delhi) wearing masks display placards during a protest march demanding implementation of measures to reduce air pollution the capital. PTI