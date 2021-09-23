Delhi Capitals register thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

4/6

Chasing the total, DC got off to a solid start with both openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan looking good. However, Shaw got out for 11 in the third over. Dhawan carried on the stroke making and scored 42 off 37 balls to set the tone in the chase. He got out but Shreyas Iyer, playing his first game since his shoulder injury, played as if he had never left the ground. He stroked 47 off 41 balls to take DC to the winning mark. His innings included lovely shots - cuts, cover drives, pulls among other shots. He hit two sixes and two fours respectively, anchoring the innings pretty well. Sportzpics.