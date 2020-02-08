1/7 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Civil Lines area. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger...

2/7 The Delhi Assembly polls, held on Saturday, witnessed a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. PTI

3/7 Voters stand in a queue at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and also the candidate of the party for this election. Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri are the other contenders. The five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, were categorised as highly sensitive. PTI

4/7 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra (R) and son Raihan Vadra (C), who voted for the first time, show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. PTI

5/7 BJP leader Vijay Goel outside a polling station in Delhi after casting his vote. PTI

6/7 A groom and his family members after casting their votes for Delhi Assembly elections in east Delhi. PTI