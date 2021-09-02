Defining images from Day 8 of the Tokyo Paralympics where grit reigned supreme [Photos]
The most defining images from Day 8 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
USA's Oksana Masters celebrates after winning the women's H5 road race at the Fuji International Speedway. AP Photo
Greece's Grigorios Polychronidis (right) gets a kiss from his assistant Aikaterini Patroni after he lost the gold medal match to Adam Peska (left) of the Czech Republic in the boccia individual BC3 category. AP Photo
Alexander Gritsch of Austria finishes third in the men's H4 road cycling race during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. OIS via AP
Gold medallist Germany's Markus Rehm (centre), silver medallist France's Dimitri Pavade (right) and bronze medallist United States' Trenten Merrill celebrate after the men's long jump T64 final. AP Photo
A close up of the prosthetic limb of Japan's Daiske Fujihara as he competes in a men's singles SU3 badminton match against Britain's Daniel Bethell at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo