1/5
Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a brilliant 127 notching his 14th ODI century. AFP
2/5
Along with Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu (R) brought up his half-century in India's first match of the tournament. AFP
3/5
Hong Kong's opening pair Nizakat Khan (R) and captain Anshuman Rath provided Hong Kong with an outstanding start with a 174-run stand (a country record), both batsmen scored half-centuries. AFP
4/5
Anshuman Rath fell to Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 73 runs that gave defending champions India a real scare. AFP
5/5
Debutant Khaleel Ahmed (L) had an impressive outing claiming three Hong Kong wickets. AFP
