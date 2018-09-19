Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a brilliant 127 notching his 14th ODI century. AFP

Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a brilliant 127 notching his 14th ODI century. AFP

2/5

Along with Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu (R) brought up his half-century in India's first match of the tournament. AFP

Along with Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu (R) brought up his half-century in India's first match of the...