Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Sweden finished in first place in their group, despite losing 2-1 to Germany. Mexico also qualified, having beaten Germany and South Korea.

Son Heung-min and Kim Young-gwon scored in added time at the end of the second half to eliminate Germany from the competition.

Germany went into the match needing to win by at least 2 goals to ensure qualification. The Germans were unable to do capitalise on opportunities that came their way, and were made to pay for it by South Korea.

This is the third World Cup in a row in which the defending champions have been eliminated at the group stage, with Spain and Italy going out in 2014 and 2010 respectively.

Brazil won 2-0 with Thiago Silva and Paulinho scoring the goals. Their victory eliminated Serbia, who needed a victory in order to proceed to the knockouts.

Brazil will face Mexico in the round of 16.

Costa Rica and Switzerland played out a 2-2 draw which saw the South Americans score their first goal of the competition.