Defending champion Roger Federer surrendered an early lead against Kevin Anderson to lose their quarter-final match-up in five sets.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson pulled off a major upset by defeating top seed Roger Federer. Anderson came back from two sets down to win 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11. Anderson will play against John Isner in the semi-final.

Rafael Nadal came up against a determined Juan Martin Del Potro, and found himself trailing in the third set. However, Nadal fought back to win the match in five sets, winning by a score of 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

American John Isner took on thirteenth seed Milos Raonic, with Raonic winning the closely contested first set. Isner rallied back to win the second set and continued his momentum all the way till the end, winning the match 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.