1/6 Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko crashed out in the first round with a straight-sets loss to Kateryna Kozlova on the first day of the French Open. Reuters Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko crashed out in the first round with a straight-sets loss to...

2/6 Ninth seed Venus Williams also bowed out in the first round with a shock loss to World No 91 Wang Qiang. AFP Ninth seed Venus Williams also bowed out in the first round with a shock loss to World No 91 Wang...

3/6 Britain's 22nd seed Johanna Konta joined Williams and Ostapenko out of the French Open with a loss to Yulia Putintseva. AFP Britain's 22nd seed Johanna Konta joined Williams and Ostapenko out of the French Open with a...

4/6 Fourth seed Elina Svitolina saved a set point before completing a turnaround as she entered the second round with a hard-fought win over Ajla Tomljanovic. Reuters Fourth seed Elina Svitolina saved a set point before completing a turnaround as she entered the...

5/6 Second seed Alexander Zverev cruised into the second round of the French Open with an easy win over Ricardas Berankis. Reuters Second seed Alexander Zverev cruised into the second round of the French Open with an easy win...