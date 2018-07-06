1/7
Second seed Rafael Nadal continued his quest to win a third Wimbledon title, beating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. AP
Defending champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza suffered a shock defeat against Alison Van Uytvanck. Van Uytvanck beat Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to proceed to the third round of Wimbledon. AP
Juan Martin Del Potro didn't let the fact that Feliciano Lopez was participating in a record-breaking 66th consecutive Grand Slam bother him, cruising to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Spaniard. AP
Top seed Simona Halep showed why her seeding was justified, powering to a victory over China's Zheng Saisai. Sasai was beaten 5-7, 0-6 by the Romanian. AP
Novak Djokovic has steadily worked his way back to fitness after undergoing surgery on his elbow in January, and the Serbian beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 to proceed to the round of 32. AP
Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber initially struggled in her match up against American Claire Liu, dropping the first set. However, the German fought back to win the tie 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. AP
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev's match against American Taylor Fritz was suspended with the German on the brink of a defeat, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 at the time play was halted. AP
