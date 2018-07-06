1/7 Second seed Rafael Nadal continued his quest to win a third Wimbledon title, beating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. AP Second seed Rafael Nadal continued his quest to win a third Wimbledon title, beating Mikhail...

2/7 Defending champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza suffered a shock defeat against Alison Van Uytvanck. Van Uytvanck beat Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to proceed to the third round of Wimbledon. AP

3/7 Juan Martin Del Potro didn't let the fact that Feliciano Lopez was participating in a record-breaking 66th consecutive Grand Slam bother him, cruising to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Spaniard. AP

4/7 Top seed Simona Halep showed why her seeding was justified, powering to a victory over China's Zheng Saisai. Sasai was beaten 5-7, 0-6 by the Romanian. AP

5/7 Novak Djokovic has steadily worked his way back to fitness after undergoing surgery on his elbow in January, and the Serbian beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 to proceed to the round of 32. AP

6/7 Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber initially struggled in her match up against American Claire Liu, dropping the first set. However, the German fought back to win the tie 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. AP