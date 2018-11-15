1/9
Wedding party as they make their way to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's post-nuptial celebrations. Image from AP
Wedding party as they make their way to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's post-nuptial...
2/9
The wedding party. Image from AP
The wedding party. Image from AP
3/9
Image from AP
Image from AP
4/9
Image from AP
Image from AP
5/9
Image from AP
Image from AP
6/9
Image from AP
Image from AP
7/9
The wedding venue. Image from AP
The wedding venue. Image from AP
8/9
Image from AP
Image from AP
9/9
Another photograph from the wedding party. Image from AP
Another photograph from the wedding party. Image from AP