1/5 Walking hand in hand, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dazzled in their maiden appearance on the ramp for Mijwan, a fund raiser event hosted by Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi. Walking hand in hand, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dazzled in their maiden...

2/5 Deepika Padukone wore a white, shimmery lehanga-choli, designed with heritage embroidery that celebrated the craft of needle. Deepika Padukone wore a white, shimmery lehanga-choli, designed with heritage embroidery that...

3/5 Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black and ivory floral embroider sherwani at "The Walk of Mijwan" at the JW Marriott. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black and ivory floral embroider sherwani at "The Walk of...

4/5 Manish Malhotra's collection showed some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design. Manish Malhotra's collection showed some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in...