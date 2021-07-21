2/6

Opting to bat first again after winning the toss, Sri Lankans got off to good start but fall of quick wickets in the middle overs meant they were struggling again to reach a fighting total on a good surface. Charith Asalanka played a brilliant knock of 65 off 68 balls to guide home team to 275/9 at the end of 50 overs. Avishka Fernando too slammed a fifty at the top. AP