Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav shine as India beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI, seal series [Photos]
Check out pictures from 2nd ODI played between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo.
India clinched a thriller on Tuesday as they beat Sri Lanka in last-over finish to win the second ODI and seal the series 2-0. Deepak Chahar was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round efforts. AP
Opting to bat first again after winning the toss, Sri Lankans got off to good start but fall of quick wickets in the middle overs meant they were struggling again to reach a fighting total on a good surface. Charith Asalanka played a brilliant knock of 65 off 68 balls to guide home team to 275/9 at the end of 50 overs. Avishka Fernando too slammed a fifty at the top. AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 for 54), Deepak Chahar (2 for 53) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 50) were the pick of bowlers for India. They picked up eight wickets among them while one batter was dismissed run-out. AP
The Sri Lankans found the going tough against spinners as Chahal, Kuldeep and Krunal kept them in a tight leash in the middle overs. AP
Prithvi Shaw got out early on in the innings and from thereon India struggled to find partnerships. Dhawan got out to Hasaranga (3 for 37), who was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. AP
Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fifty and alongside Manish Pandey steadied India after fall of quick wickets in the chase. Manish got out in an unfortunate manner while Surya carried on. Krunal too played well for his 35. AP