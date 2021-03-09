Decade after Tohoku quake, a look at how the Japanese rebuilt the region amid govt apathy, radiation fears [Photos]
Despite the setbacks and uneven progress, the Tohoku of 2021 is a testament to a collective force of will — national, local and personal.
Vehicles pass through the ruins of the leveled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on 15 March, 2011, four days after the Tsunami devastated the area. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder
The same site pictured almost one year after the 2011 tsunami. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder
The city of Minamisanriku photographed nearly 10 years after the 2011 tsunami. Image via The Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko
A survivor of the earthquake and tsunami rides his bicycle through wreckage in northeastern Japan, on 15 March, 2011, four days after the Tsunami. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder
A car passes through the leveled city of Minamisanriku almost one year after the tsunami. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder
A woman walks through the city nearly ten years after the Tsunami. Image via The Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko
Residents of the tsunami and earthquake destroyed town of Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture walk down an empty street on 19 March, 2011. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder
Two officials walk along a street in the tsunami and earthquake destroyed town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan on 22 February, 2012. Image via The Associated Press/David Guttenfelder