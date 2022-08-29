Death, destruction and more: The wrath of Pakistan’s killer monsoon
The floods in Pakistan have inundated roads, destroyed homes and killed over 1,000 people. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a state of emergency and has urged international players to send aid
A woman carries drinking water after fleeing from her flood-hit home in Pakistan's Jaffarabad district. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 1,000 people have died so far. The flooding comes after an unusually wet monsoon season in Pakistan this year. AFP
A man carries a sack of food provided by Pakistani Army troops in a flood-hit area in Rajanpur. Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change said that nearly 33 million have been affected by the flood. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has declared an emergency and has asked for international support to tackle the devastating flood. AP
A young boy carries food as he tries to walk through the inundated roads on the outskirts of Peshawar. The NDMA also said that more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out while 3,457 kilometres of roads were destroyed, and 157 bridges were washed away. AP
Displaced people prepare food in their tents at a makeshift camp in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to several media reports, Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been the worst hit by the flood. Pakistan Railway has suspended its operations at several palaces in these two districts. AFP
Children play in floodwater near their home in Balochistan's Sohbatpur. Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has called this “the monster monsoon of the decade”. This year’s rain can be compared to those of 2010 which was till now the worst on record. AP
Tents for flood-affected people were loaded onto a helicopter by frontier constabularies, in Swat valley, Pakistan. People hit by the flood have taken refuge in makeshift camps that have sprung across the country after millions lost their homes. AP
Women wait to receive food distributed by Pakistan Army in Rajanpur, district of Punjab. Minister Sherry Rehman said that the country is going through its eighth cycle of monsoon, whereas it normally witnesses three to four cycles of rains. AP