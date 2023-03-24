'Death Blow to Democracy': India sees angry protests after Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

7/8

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter