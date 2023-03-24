'Death Blow to Democracy': India sees angry protests after Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has been disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case. The move has triggered anger among the Congress and other Opposition leaders
1/8
Shortly after Congress’ Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government and took out a morcha to Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI
2/8
Holding a huge “democracy in danger” banner, opposition parties led by the Congress marched today towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from Vijay Chowk. The substantial security presence was intended to prevent the leaders from reaching their destination, reported NDTV. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
3/8
As MPs were detained and taken to local police stations in a bus, the march gradually dispersed. Officers claimed they lacked permission for the march. Moreover, the President had not allowed them to schedule a meeting. Image Courtesy: @rautsanjay61/Twitter
4/8
Congress units in other states have also started rallies, accusing the Centre of having a political vendetta. DK Shivakumar, the state president of the Congress, as well as other party officials and supporters, were detained by Karnataka police while they were protesting the Surat Court’s verdict against Gandhi. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
5/8
Reacting to Gandhi’s disqualification, the Congress said it will fight the battle both “legally and politically”. “We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
6/8
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was stunned by the action against Gandhi and by its rapidity. “This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” Tharoor said in a tweet. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
7/8
The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
8/8
Defending Gandhi’s disqualification, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel termed it as “lawful” and asserted that “everyone is equal before law”. He also noted that a BJP MLA was also recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter