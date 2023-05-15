Death and Destruction: Power lines down, buildings crumble as Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh, Myanmar
With winds up to 195 kmph, Cyclone Mocha crashed through Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh. The deadly storm has led to the deaths of six people in Myanmar and disrupted daily lives, affecting refugees and the underprivileged
The powerful Cyclone Mocha crashed through Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing destruction and trauma. Mocha packed winds of up to 195 kmph (120mph). Reuters
Cyclone Mocha did not make landfall at the sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar as earlier feared, but still tore apart hundreds of makeshift shelters. It is reported that at least six people have been reported dead in Myanmar while countless houses and shelters have been destroyed. AFP
There have been no casualties in Bangladesh, with officials saying that most of the damage was in Myanmar. Authorities in Bangladesh had evacuated 750,000 people ahead of the storm. Reuters
A man rests at a house which was partially destroyed by cyclone Mocha, in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf in Bangladesh. AFP
A girl carries belongings as she returns from a shelter in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf. AFP
A man fixes his house’s roof which was destroyed by cyclone Mocha, in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf. AFP
Cyclone Mocha caused untold damage in Myanmar. In Kyauktaw town, esidents emerged after the storm into debris-littered streets and began patching up the damage to their properties. AFP
Local residents walk past the fallen trees after Cyclone Mocha’s crashed ashore, in Kyauktaw in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. AFP
Local residents check the damages after Cyclone Mocha’s crashed ashore, in Kyauktaw in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Up to 90 per cent of the western Rakhine state’s capital city Sittwe has been destroyed, residents have said. AFP
Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha is seen in Kyauk Phyu township, Rakhine State. The Burmese military has declared the whole of Rakhine as a natural disaster area. AP
The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was “preparing for a major emergency response”. Reuters
In preparation for the storm’s arrival, nearby airports had been shut, fishermen were ordered to suspend their work and 1,500 shelters set up as people from vulnerable areas were moved to safer spots. AFP