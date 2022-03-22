Deadly shelling reduces Ukraine's Retroville mall to rubble

3/5

On Sunday night, the brand new Retroville shopping centre on the north-western outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was hit by a Russian airstrike. At least eight people died, according to the first official toll. Opened in early 2020, just before COVID struck, the Retroville was the pride of the locals – a temple to retail therapy boasting 250 shops, western brands, a multiplex cinema and 3,000 parking places. AP