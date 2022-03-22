Deadly shelling reduces Ukraine's Retroville mall to rubble
At least eight people died in what has been deemed as the largest attack on the capital since the invasion began on 24 February
People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv. Shelling in a Kyiv neighbourhood devastated a shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still smouldering in the midst of high-rise towers. AP
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
On Sunday night, the brand new Retroville shopping centre on the north-western outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was hit by a Russian airstrike. At least eight people died, according to the first official toll. Opened in early 2020, just before COVID struck, the Retroville was the pride of the locals – a temple to retail therapy boasting 250 shops, western brands, a multiplex cinema and 3,000 parking places. AP
Around the shattered shopping centre, hardly a single window has survived the blast. Shards of broken glass litter the paving stones at the foot of the 20-storey tenement blocks. The car park on the south side of the shopping centre is a wreck of mangled cars, twisted metal and treacherously sharp debris. AP
A man stands on top of a destroyed car amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP