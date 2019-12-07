1/6 The death of the Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire by five persons including those accused of raping her, sparked off protests in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh. PTI The death of the Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire by five persons including those accused...

2/6 In Delhi, a candle march demanding justice for the Unnao victim and condemning violence against women was taken out from Raj Ghat to India Gate. Indian Youth Congress activists too joined the march. PTI

3/6 Protesters were reportedly stopped by the police, who also resorted to the use of water cannons when the agitators tried to cross barricades. PTI

4/6 Protesters held up posters supporting Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand fast-tracking of rape cases and death penalty for rapists since 3 December. PTI

5/6 Earlier in the day, Congress workers protested outside the BJP office in Lucknow. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members also protested against the visit of Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj to the rape victim's residence. PTI