Day after BJP's lanslide win in Assembly polls, PM Modi meets his mother in Gujarat, holds roadshow in Ahmedabad
The prime minister also held a meeting of the BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad and discussed the method for the party to 'serve the people more efficiently'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on Friday. After seeking blessings from his mother, Modi also had dinner with his mother. Image Courtesy: ANI
Modi addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. Further, he held a meeting of the BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad and discussed the method for the party to "serve the people more efficiently". Image Courtesy: ANI
Modi also held a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office). "I am humbled by the people's affection. As per ANI, Modi said, "This support and enthusiasm inspire us to work even harder in service of our citizens". Image Courtesy: ANI
The prime minister addressed over one lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions was at the Panchayat Mahasammelan, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Image Courtesy: ANI
BJP supporters celebrated party's victory in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad during Modi's roadshow. Image Courtesy: ANI