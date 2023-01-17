Davos 2023: India makes its presence felt at the World Economic Forum
It is the biggest post-pandemic gathering of world leaders and the Indian presence at the summit cannot be missed. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Mansukh Mandaviya are at the WEF along with state leaders and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, among others
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is currently underway with over 1,500 business leaders, 600 CEOs and policymakers from across the world congregating in the Swiss town to discuss the most pressing issues the global economy faces. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’. Image Courtesy: @hvgoenka/Twitter
According to CNBC-TV18, India Lounge serves as the hub for all government-to-business and business-to-business networking and engagements. It will highlight the nation’s growth, transforming infrastructure, rising digitalisation, growing startup environment, and credentials as a top investment destination. Image Courtesy: @hvgoenka/Twitter
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the state Pavillion in Davos on 16 January. It showcases the state’s achievements such as the Metro project, the Coastal Road project, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Highway, the longest tunnel for the Mumbai-Pune missing link, use of electric vehicles in public transport, and steps taken for the protection of the environment, reported Deccan Herald. Image Courtesy: @TheMahaIndex/Twitter
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also signed MoUs worth ₹1.36 lakh crore with global investors in just two days here. Speaking to PTI, he said the ‘magnets’ that have worked in favour of his state include the promise of subsidies, faster clearances and impressive road infrastructure. Image Courtesy: @CMOMaharashtra/Twitter
UN Women is also participating in WEF’s Davos 2023, highlighting the issues of the “global gender gap.” According to CNBC-TV18, UN Women said it would spearhead conversations focused on solutions that advance gender equality. Image Courtesy: @anita_bhatia1/Twitter
Anita Bhatia, UN Women’s deputy executive director, on Monday headed the “Climate and Gender: A Connected Crisis<em>“</em> session, discussing how gender equality and climate crisis are connected. Image: Courtesy: @anita_bhatia1/Twitter
PwC global chairman Bob Moritz along with Indian chairperson Sanjeev Krishnan kicked off the launch of the 26th Annual Global CEO Survey on Tuesday. As per the PwC website, the survey aims at providing “unique insights into how to navigate the accelerated pace of change and the work that must be done to solve society’s biggest challenges.” Image Courtesy: @PwC_IN/Twitter
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had a detailed discussion with German federal minister of health Karl Lauterbach on strengthening bilateral relations in the health sector between India and Germany. As per PTI, he said, “Digitisation is giving a big boost to healthcare and medical education sectors in India while also providing much-needed safeguard against corruption.” Image Courtesy: @investindia/Twitter
Mandaviya along with Union Minister Smriti Irani visited Roche’s diagnostics site at Rotkreuz, Switzerland. <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">The duo observed various diagnostic equipment and other facilities at the site. </span>Image Courtesy: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter