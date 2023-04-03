Darkness, Death and Destruction: Terrifying tornadoes wreak havoc in several American states
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 32 people in small towns and big cities across the US South and Midwest. While bulldozers ploughed into the debris, chainsaws buzzed. Power was restored by utility workers as some neighbourhoods started to recover
Residents across a wide swath of the United States raced to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people. AP
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also tore down the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage. The number of deaths continued to grow on Sunday. AP
Chainsaws buzzed, as bulldozers ploughed into debris. Utility crews restored to power as some neighbourhoods began recovery. AP
“While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” US president Joe Biden said in a statement. AP
President Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, where at least five people were killed, already had declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard. AP
Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighbourhoods. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was responsible for damage to several homes near Bridgeville, Delaware. One person was found dead inside a house heavily damaged by the storm Saturday night, Delaware State Police reported. AP
It may take days to confirm all the recent tornadoes. The dead included at least nine in one Tennessee county, five in Indiana and four in Illinois. Other deaths from the storms that hit on Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi. AP
Tennessee recorded at least 15 deaths, including nine fatalities in McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. AP
The tornado was not far from where three people died in Indiana’s Sullivan County, about 95 miles (150 kilometres) southwest of Indianapolis. Several people were rescued overnight, with reports of as many as 12 people injured. AP
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker travelled on Sunday to Belvidere to visit the Apollo Theatre, which partially collapsed as about 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert. The governor said 48 others were treated in hospitals, with five in critical condition. AP