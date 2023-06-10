Dancing devils take over Venezuela’s streets to mark Corpus Christi
Dressed as devils, hundreds of Venezuelans gathered on the streets this week to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi, an annual Roman Catholic holiday. Donning outrageous masks and carrying amulets, these dancing devils celebrate the victory of good over evil
1/8
Hundreds gathered in the streets of Venezuela to mark the annual commemoration of Corpus Christi on Thursday (8 June). During this, communities along the central coastal region of the country take part in the festival of the Dancing Devils. AP
2/8
Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic movable feast day that celebrates the transfiguration of the body and blood of Jesus Christ into bread and wine. During the festival, dancers pledge to the Holy Sacrament in exchange for blessings. AP
3/8
As per Euronews, the festival of the Dancing Devils, which is celebrated in 11 confraternities across Venezuela, dates back more than 200 years. It largely takes from indigenous, Spanish and African cultures. Those participating in the festival dress as devils, wear outrageous masks and dance backward in penitence as an official of the Catholic Church holds the Blessed Sacrament. AP
4/8
Dancing to the beats of drums and rattlers, devils mostly dressed in red-coloured costumes perform throughout the procession. The Devils of Yare, in the Venezuelan town of San Francisco de Yare, are the ‘oldest of their kind on the American continent’, as per Reuters. AP
5/8
In Naiguata, devils don multi-coloured costumes and masks of usually sea creatures and other mythological figures as they dance on the streets. Believers carry maracas, bells, handkerchiefs and strips of ribbon to stave off evil spirits. AP
6/8
Dancing devils generally pray for health and well-being as they bow down before the Holy Sacrament after hearing mass. This act symbolises the victory of good over evil. AP
7/8
In Yare, red-clad devils include only men who are allowed to dance on the streets with traditional masks. Women, wearing borrowed masks, can only dance inside a house before an altar. AP
8/8
Venezuela’s Dancing Devils, who promote communal and cultural identity, made it to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012. AP