Dance, dhols and dhamaal: India celebrates its first tribal president Droupadi Murmu
Music and firecrackers marked Droupadi Murmu's victory in the Presidential elections. People across the country stepped out to celebrate her triumph and the historic moment of India getting its first tribal president
Folk dancers perform at the temporary residence of Droupadi Murmu after the results indicated that she will become the next Indian president. Murmu is the first tribal to hold the top post. AFP
The National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the Presidential election on Thursday. Former Governor of Jharkand, Murmu, who belongs from the santhal tribe, comfortably won the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators. PTI
Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs and a prominent tribal leader, said that with Murmu's victory, India has created history for electing a tribal woman for the top constitutional post. AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Droupadi Murmu after the election results were declared. BJP began celebrations across the country as soon as it was officially announced that Murmu had won more than 50 per cent of the total votes. BJP's national president JP Nadda led an 'Abhinandan Yatra' from BJP's Delhi office to Murmu's residence. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/ Twitter
Workers celebrate Droupadi Murmu's victory. Yashwant Sinha, who was up against Murmu, congratulated her on Twitter. He said, "India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour." PTI
Droupadi Murmu offers sweet to her daughter Itishri Murmu. People from her her home state of Odisha congratulated her and the whole state erupted into celebrations. PTI
People from the Santhal and other tribal communities were elated to know that a woman from their own community will be the next Indian president. After filing her nomination this month, she told reporters, "As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post." PTI
School children hold a portrait of Murmu in a classroom in Surat. PTI