1/5 Parts of Kashmir were blanketed in snow as the region received fresh snowfall on Monday. The early morning snowfall caused roads to be waterlogged and also led to the snapping of electricity lines in many places. Getty Images. Parts of Kashmir were blanketed in snow as the region received fresh snowfall on Monday. The...

2/5 As heavy snowfall continued in the Valley for the second consecutive day on Monday, flights to and from Sringar airport were cancelled. The heavy snowfall brought relief to the residents from intense cold. PTI As heavy snowfall continued in the Valley for the second consecutive day on Monday, flights to...

3/5 A thin veneer of ice covered the waters of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Parts of the famous lake, also a tourist attraction, had frozen when the region recorded its coldest night on 28 December. The temperature had fallen several notches below the freezing point. Getty images. A thin veneer of ice covered the waters of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Parts of the famous lake,...

4/5 The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh received its snowfall on 4 January, bringing cheer to tourists and hoteliers in places like Dharamshala, Manali and Kullu. AP The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh received its snowfall on 4 January, bringing cheer to...