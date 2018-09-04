1/7 The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour and gaiety in Maharashtra and it was followed Monday by colourful 'dahi handi' celebrations which saw enthusiastic participation by youngsters in Mumbai and other parts of the state. PTI The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour and gaiety in Maharashtra and it was...

2/7 The dahi handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra, where youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and suspended in mid-air, and break it. Reuters The dahi handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra, where youngsters...

3/7 The celebrations began amid strict vigil by personnel from the Mumbai police who were out on roads to ensure compliance of the Bombay High Court's guidelines on the age of participating Govindas (they should not be below 14) and insurance for them. AP The celebrations began amid strict vigil by personnel from the Mumbai police who were out on...

4/7 Areas like Dadar, Worli, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Lokhandawala, Borivali, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Mulund and Vile Parle were hotspot of dahi handi celebrations. Female Govindas also hit the streets in large numbers and broke dahi handis. Reuters Areas like Dadar, Worli, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Lokhandawala, Borivali, Kandivali,...

5/7 The Mumbai police cautioned revellers against making high human pyramids and advised Govindas to wear safety gears to avoid any injuries while falling during attempt to break pots. Reuters The Mumbai police cautioned revellers against making high human pyramids and advised Govindas to...

6/7 The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained alert to deal with any eventuality, while hospitals were asked to keep medical staff on standby. In the past, several Govindas were injured after falling off human pyramids. AP The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained alert to...