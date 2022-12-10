Deaths, deluge, and damage: Cyclone Mandous leaves a trail of destruction
Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late Friday night near Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, left four people dead and caused wide-scale damage. It has now weakened into a deep depression. The coastal regions of Karnataka are bracing for heavy rains as the cyclone progresses
At least four people have died in Tamil Nadu after cyclone Mandous made landfall on Mamallapuram late Friday (9 December) night. The cyclonic storm, which has now weakened into a deep depression, left a trail of destruction in the state. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts also saw heavy showers on Saturday (10 December). AP
According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the highest rainfall at 281.5 mm was recorded at Naidupeta in the Tirupati district during the past 24 hours. Devotees visiting the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala also faced many problems due to heavy rains that battered the city on Friday. AFP
Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast near Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu around 1.30 am on Friday night, uprooting several trees in Chengalpattu and Chennai. The Tamil Nadu capital received up to 115 mm of rain. AFP
Several boats and stalls were damaged in Kovalam, neighbouring Mamallapuram. Waterlogging was also reported near Marina beach in Chennai. Around 13 domestic and three international flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport due to bad weather before the landfall on Friday night. PTI
‘Mandous’, pronounced as ‘Man-Dous’, was earlier classified as a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ with 89-117 km per hour winds. It has since become a ‘Cyclonic Storm’ with winds at 62-88 km per hour. AFP
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited affected areas today and distributed relief materials. He reportedly said earlier that his government has proved that with advanced planning, any disaster can be managed. Twitter/@mkstalin
As per Stalin, around 181 houses have been damaged and 98 cattle were killed due to cyclone Mandous. Meanwhile, the Andhra government has shifted 190 people to 28 relief camps in the Tirupati district. PTI
Due to the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted showers for Karnataka’s Bengaluru till 12 December. Heavy rains are also expected to lash the coastal regions of the state on 11 and 12 December. AP
Gagandeep Bedi, Commissioner at Greater Chennai Corporation, reportedly said that 200 people have been relocated to relief camps. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for rescue operations. PTI
Mandous, which means ‘treasure box’, was named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). AP