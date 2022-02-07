Cyclone Batsirai: Over 45,000 displaced as powerful storm pounds Madagascar; 95% of city destroyed, says resident

2/6

The cyclone with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 145 miles per hour, made landfall near Mananjary, 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of the capital Antananarivo, according to the island’s meteorology department. The cyclone caused widespread damage by blowing the roofs off homes, knocking down trees and utility poles, making roads impassable and flooding many areas. The cyclone also caused damage at a cemetery in the eastern town of Mahanoro. Several graves were ripped open, exposing their bodies and some others. AFP