1/7 Chairing the first meeting of the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) after becoming president of the party, Rahul Gandhi asked party workers to rise and fight for India's oppressed. Twitter @INCIndia Chairing the first meeting of the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) after becoming...

2/7 The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor. Twitter@INCIndia The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as its...

3/7 Apart from Rahul, the meeting was attended by former party president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and senior general secretary Ashok Gehlot among others. PTI Apart from Rahul, the meeting was attended by former party president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of...

4/7 In her address to the CWC, Sonia lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and said the people of the country have to be rescued from a "dangerous regime" that is "compromising" India's democracy. Twitter@INCIndia In her address to the CWC, Sonia lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and said the people...

5/7 Sonia also said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi shows his "desperation" which in turn reflects that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun. She also said that the Congress is committed to make alliances work. PTI Sonia also said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi shows his "desperation" which in turn...

6/7 Manmohan Singh, while addressing the CWC, also lashed out at Modi and rejected the culture of constant "self praise and jumlas". He also extended his support to Rahul and said the party will stand with him to "restore India's social harmony". Twitter@INCIndia Manmohan Singh, while addressing the CWC, also lashed out at Modi and rejected the culture of...