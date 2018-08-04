1/5 Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meet to discuss the current political situation. Party president Rahul Gandhi presided over the CWC meet for the second time. PTI Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meet to...

Congress leaders also chalked out a strategy on the crucial issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC). They also discussed bank fraud cases, corruption, Rafale deal, farmers' woes and unemployment. PTI

After the meeting, Rahul said that the CWC discussed the political situation in the country and the huge opportunity for the Congress to highlight issues of corruption and failure of the government to provide jobs to the youth. Twitter @INCIndia

On the Rafale deal, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said neither the prime minister nor the defence minister are disclosing the price of the jets purchased by this government. PTI