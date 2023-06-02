Crowns, Couture and Celebrations: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding album
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif in a star-studded event, headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate. The celebrations also saw other VVIPs dressed in their finest
1/15
Jordan’s crown prince married the scion of a prominent Saudi family on Thursday in a palace ceremony attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world, as massive crowds gathered across the kingdom to celebrate the region’s newest power couple. Reuters
2/15
The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, drew a star-studded guest list including Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden. AP
3/15
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif sit during the wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan. The families and their guests gathered in an open-air gazebo decked with flowers and surrounded by landscaped gardens for a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony known as “katb al-ketab.” AP
4/15
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif cut the cake on the day of their royal wedding. The bride, wearing an elegant white dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, arrived at Zahran Palace in a 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V custom-made for the crown prince’s late great-grandmother. The crown prince arrived earlier in full ceremonial military uniform with a gold-hilted sabre. Reuters
5/15
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif pose for a family photo on the day of their royal wedding. The celebrations hold deep significance for the region, emphasizing continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability and refreshing the monarchy’s image after a palace feud. It even could help resource-poor Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbour, Saudi Arabia. Reuters
6/15
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Alseif wave to well-wishers during their wedding ceremonies in Amman, Jordan. The crowd erupted in applause after the signing of the marriage contract. Alseif will henceforth be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, according to a royal decree. AP
7/15
The newlyweds emerged from the palace in a white custom Range Rover escorted by several bright red Land Rovers, motorcycles and a military marching band — a nod to the traditional horse-mounted processions during the reign of the country’s founder, King Abdullah I. AP
8/15
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif greet Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan during a reception on the day of the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. Reuters
9/15
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif greet Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant and King Philippe on the day of the royal wedding. Reuters
10/15
King Abdullah II (not seen) and Queen Rania greet Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, before the marriage ceremony. In addition to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the guest list included an array of foreign aristocrats and dignitaries, including senior royals from Europe and Asia, as well as US climate envoy John Kerry. Both Rajwa and Kate wore gowns by the Lebanese designer Elie Saab, said a spokeswoman for the company, Maryline Mossino. AP
11/15
Former King of Spain Juan Carlos, in a wheelchair, and his wife Sofia arrive at the marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif. AP
12/15
Jordan’s Princess Firyal, Prince Talal bin Muhammad and Princess Ghida attend the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. Reuters
13/15
Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Hussein and Princess Rym al-Ali attend the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. The royals greeted more than 1,700 guests at the reception, which featured live music and a banquet. The celebrations were capped with a fireworks display that could be seen across the capital. Reuters
14/15
Jordanians wave the national flags in anticipation of the royal motorcade in Amman, Jordan just ahead of Crown Prince Hassan and saudiSaudi architect Rajwa Alseif’s wedding. Jordanians from all walks of life shared an infectious excitement about the union. The wedding fever had been building for weeks. AP
15/15
Crown Prince Hussein attends a celebration in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday, a day before his wedding to Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif. AP