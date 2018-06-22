1/7 France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann. Mbappe scored the only goal of a match that ended with a 1-0 victory over Peru for France. AFP France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann. Mbappe scored the only...

2/7 Peru have been eliminated from the Wold Cup after failing to score a goal in their first two games. The South American team suffered losses by a scoreline of 1-0 against Denmark and France. AFP Peru have been eliminated from the Wold Cup after failing to score a goal in their first two...

3/7 Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal during the World Cup Group C football match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena. AFP Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal during the World Cup Group C football...

4/7 Captain Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring from the penalty spot for Australia's equaliser, bringing the score up to 1-1. AFP Captain Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring from the penalty spot for Australia's equaliser, bringing...

5/7 Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with defender Sime Vrsaljko after scoring the third goal of a 3-0 victory over Argentina. AFP Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with defender Sime Vrsaljko after scoring the third...

6/7 Lionel Messi's Argentina find themselves in a precarious position with only one point in two matches, after being held to a draw against Iceland in their opening fixture. AFP Lionel Messi's Argentina find themselves in a precarious position with only one point in two...