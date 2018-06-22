1/7
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann. Mbappe scored the only goal of a match that ended with a 1-0 victory over Peru for France. AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann. Mbappe scored the only...
2/7
Peru have been eliminated from the Wold Cup after failing to score a goal in their first two games. The South American team suffered losses by a scoreline of 1-0 against Denmark and France. AFP
Peru have been eliminated from the Wold Cup after failing to score a goal in their first two...
3/7
Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal during the World Cup Group C football match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena. AFP
Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal during the World Cup Group C football...
4/7
Captain Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring from the penalty spot for Australia's equaliser, bringing the score up to 1-1. AFP
Captain Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring from the penalty spot for Australia's equaliser, bringing...
5/7
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with defender Sime Vrsaljko after scoring the third goal of a 3-0 victory over Argentina. AFP
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with defender Sime Vrsaljko after scoring the third...
6/7
Lionel Messi's Argentina find themselves in a precarious position with only one point in two matches, after being held to a draw against Iceland in their opening fixture. AFP
Lionel Messi's Argentina find themselves in a precarious position with only one point in two...
7/7
Argentina's qualification for the round of 16 now depends on them winning their match against Nigeria and other results going in their favour. AFP
Argentina's qualification for the round of 16 now depends on them winning their match against...