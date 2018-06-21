1/6 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Morocco, collecting his fourth goal of the ongoing tournament. AP Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Morocco, collecting his fourth goal of the...

2/6 Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball into the net to get Portugal 1-0 up against Morocco. AP Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball into the net to get Portugal 1-0 up against Morocco. AP

3/6 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani and Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi fight for the ball. AP Uruguay's Edinson Cavani and Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi fight for the ball. AP

4/6 Uruguay star Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Saudi Arabia in the 23rd minute of the game. AP Uruguay star Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Saudi Arabia in the 23rd minute of the...

5/6 Spain's Diego Costa celebrates with teammate Isco after breaking the deadlock in the second half of their fixture against Iran. AP Spain's Diego Costa celebrates with teammate Isco after breaking the deadlock in the second half...