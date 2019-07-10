1/7 On a day of drama, arrests and hectic developments, the beleaguered Congress-JD(S) government suffered further blow with two Congress MLAs quitting the Assembly even as Speaker Ramesh Kumar ruled out accepting resignations 'overnight'. PTI On a day of drama, arrests and hectic developments, the beleaguered Congress-JD(S) government...

Congress held a protest against BJP in Bengaluru for alleged horse trading of Congress MLAs. With the two latest resignations, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and 3 from the JD(S) — have quit, while two Independent MLAs — H Nagesh and R Shanker — have already withdrawn support to the government.

There was high drama on a rainy day on the streets of Mumbai when state Irrigation Minister and Congress' chief troubleshooter DK Shivakumar sought to enter a hotel where the dissident MLAs were lodged. He wanted to meet them to persuade them to come back to the ruling fold.

However, his attempt was foiled by the police, who detained him along with former Mumbai MP Milind Deora, and Congress workers. They were later released, and Shivakumar was made to return to Bengaluru. Before leaving Mumbai, he said the police was forced to act against him by the BJP government in the state.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was flown to Karnataka to take control of the situation, was also detained while protesting outside Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

The BJP in Karnataka staged a 'dharna' at the Vidhana Soudha, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Later, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa also led BJP delegations to meet the governor and Speaker, demanding the dismissal of the coalition government.