COVID Couture: Models rock the ramp at Corona-themed fashion show
Who knew COVID could become a fashion statement? Models at this fashion show held in the Netherlands flaunted dresses made of vaccine waste. Wedding dresses and necklaces made of vaccine caps were hard to miss
1/6
A model dons a wedding dress made of COVID vaccine needle cover and a necklace made of blue bottle caps during a fashion show in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The entire ensemble was designed by Violetta Reidel who used vaccine wastes like needle covers and corona vaccine bottle caps to create her fashion designs. AP
2/6
Designer Violetta Riedel puts the finishing touches to her design of a wedding dress and necklace made of COVID vaccine needle covers and the blue bottle caps of the Janssen vaccine prior to a fashion show in Rotterdam. The show called ‘Trashdesign’ by Violetta Riedel showcased dresses made of COVID waste. AP
3/6
Similar to the blue one, this model is wearing a red dress made by designer Violetta Reidel which is made of COVID vaccine needle cover and the red caps of the Moderna vaccine during the corona-themed fashion show in the Netherlands. AP
4/6
A model wears a creation by designer Violetta Riedel made of COVID vaccine needle covers during a fashion show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the Covid pandemic in 2021, trash designer Violetta Riedel worked as an administrative assistant at a vaccination center in Rotterdam. In the past, she has made dresses from plastic bottles. During the pandemic, she realised that she could use vaccine waste as new material for her designs. AP
5/6
Models for their turn to hit the ramp wearing COVID-themed clothes designed by Violetta Riedel during a fashion show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. AP
6/6
Models wear creations by designer Violetta Riedel during a fashion show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. AP