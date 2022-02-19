Convinced, Russian forces will attack Ukraine in coming week, says Joe Biden
The US President said they are doing everything in their power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving in
This Maxar satellite image taken on 15 February, 2022 and released on 18 February, 2022 shows battle group deployment and troop tents at Valuyki, Russia, approximately 27kms east of the border with Ukraine. Photo by Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies /AFP
People carry their belongings as they cross the Russian border check point near the town of Uspenka, on 19 February, 2022. A Russian region bordering Ukraine declared a state of emergency on the day citing growing numbers of people arriving from separatist-held regions in Ukraine after they received evacuation orders. Andrey Borodulin/ AFP
Russian marines take their position during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fuelling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Bricks and debris mixes with toys below a damaged wall after the reported shelling on a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine Thursday late, 17 February, 2022. AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak
US President Joe Biden has said that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, as tensions spiked along the country’s militarised line with attacks that the West said could be “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion. AP Photo/Alex Brandon