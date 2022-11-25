Contagion 2022: China's struggles to bring down COVID
While the world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, China seems to be stuck in a nightmarish loop. On Thursday, the country reported 32,943 new infections, as lockdowns and mass testing continue
A woman has her routine COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site setup inside a residential compound in China’s Beijing. On Thursday, the country reported 32,943 new infections out of which 3,103 were symptomatic and 29,840 were asymptomatic, said the National Health Commission. Amid a growing number of cases, Beijing has shut down parks and museums while other Chinese cities resumed mass testings for COVID-19. AP
A woman stands in between workers in protective suits as she waits for her groceries in a locked-down neighborhood as part of COVID-19 controls in Beijing. Many residents and industrialists in China have expressed their frustration against strict COVID norms in the country. As China is witnessing a record increase in the number of infections, authorities have extended lockdowns across the country and other curbs on businesses. AP
Residents wait for their deliveries behind shelves outside a community in Beijing. At Foxconn, the world’s largest iPhone factory located in Zhengzhou, around 20,000 new hires have left after workers COVID-induced went into a clash with security workers. AP
Workers in protective suits walk by people installing metal barriers in a locked-down neighborhood as part of COVID-19 controls. AP
A resident rides a scooter along a quiet street in a district where restaurants are shut and residents are encouraged to stay in their vicinity in Beijing. According to a report by Reuters, some communities are looking for alternative approaches to deal with the outbreak. For instance, in Beijing residents in some compounds are sharing their ideas on WeChat on how an infected person can quarantine at home in case they don’t show life-threatening symptoms. AP
Workers in protective suits buy their breakfast from a store inside a locked-down neighbourhood. Authorities across the country are expanding their testing efforts and building makeshift hospitals to treat those infected by the virus. AP