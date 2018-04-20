1/4 Seven Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday initiated an unprecedented step to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, moving a notice accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority. PTI Seven Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday initiated an unprecedented step to impeach...

Levelling five specific allegations, leaders of the Opposition parties met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and handed over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired.

Kapil Sibal said that the move was taken by "heavy heart" to protect the independence of the judicary. The MPs who signed the notice belong to the Congress, the NCP, the CPI-M, the CPI, the SP, the BSP and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).