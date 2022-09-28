Complete blackout, overturned planes: Hurricane Ian batters Cuba, heads to Florida
Around 11 million people in Cuba are living in darkness as Hurricane Ian caused a breakdown of the country’s electrical system. Now Florida braces for catastrophe as the storm nears it
A man checks his mobile phone as he stands next to fallen trees brought down by the winds of Hurricane Ian, in Cuba’s capital Havana. On Tuesday, Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province. Officials have set up 55 shelters in the area and have taken steps to protect the country’s main tobacco-growing region. AP
A woman retrieves her belongings from her home damaged by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio. According to a report by BBC, the Cuban government announced that the country’s electrical system is currently experiencing a total collapse. AP
Crews clear fallen trees brought down by the winds of Hurricane Ian, in Havana. The US National Hurricane Centre said that Hurricane Ian struck the country with top sustained winds of 205 km per hour. AP
A woman assesses a damaged roof in her house caused by Hurricane Ian. Two people were reported dead while several buildings were left damaged. AP
A woman waits for state transportation after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. After leaving Cuba, Ian has been gathering force in the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico. According to several media reports, tornadoes caused by the Hurricane have flipped small airplanes. AP
A family walks in the rain after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The Hurricane is now heading toward Florida. AP